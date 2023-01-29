^

WATCH: Shinee's Minho delights fans at his first solo Philippine fan meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 29, 2023 | 12:44pm
WATCH: Shinee's Minho delights fans at his first solo Philippine fan meet
Shinee's Minho holds his first solo fan meeting in the Philippines on January 28, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
George De La Rama

MANILA, Philippines — Shinee's Minho put on an indulgent show for his first solo fan meeting in the country last night, with the usual games with fans, popular drama reenactment and joining the Dati-Dati dance challenge. 

Shinee World or Shawols were treated to an almost two-hour show of Minho serving his good looks and dancing and singing skills. 

There were a couple of firsts for Shinee's visuals. He gamely did his version of Sarah Geronimo's popular Dati-Dati challenge, which he immediately got just by watching a fan do the dance step in seconds. 

He also wore the Barong Tagalog, which made him more handsome, as he has always looked good in off-white or white ensembles. 

It was also the first time for him to perform the title track "Chase," the same title as his first solo EP released last year, in the Philippines. 

Apart from these, he also reenacted iconic scenes from popular dramas. He played the meeting scene featuring Jang-uk in "Alchemy of Souls" and the hospital vest scene of Capt. Yoo a.k.a Big Boss in "Descendants of the Sun." 

 "I am so happy to see Choi Minho in person and perform live! He’s really awesome on and off cam. We Filipino ‘Shawols’ and the whole SHINee World felt the love of Minho and are grateful that he chose the Philippines for his first meet and greet tour. We look forward to his promise of coming back soon to Manila together with all the members of SHINee! Wishing Minho more success, good health, and all the love in the world!" said George De La Rama, a fan of Shinee since 2008. 

De La Rama said that his bias has always been Minho and the late Jonghyun. He is also a K-pop concertgoer since 2012.

One segment had Minho choose a track from his "Chase" EP and he chose "Runaway." 

"Since I enjoy the hot summer and the hot weather and here in the Philippines you have great food and friendly people, I think the Philippines is the best place to runaway to," said Minho. 

