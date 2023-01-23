WATCH: 'Start-Up' star Kim Seon Ho sings 'Reason,' holds successful first Philippine fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — "Good Boy" Kim Seon-ho cannot help but hold back tears as he faced his thousands of fans who trooped to the Mall of Asia Arena yesterday for a two-hour fan meet, his first in the country, and he promised to be back.

The "Start-Up" star delighted his Seonhohadas (fans) as he gamely interacted with them at the first stop of his "One. Two. Three. Smile" Asia tour.

There were games where he reenacted some scenes from his famous dramas, including the previously mentioned one and "Hometown Cha Cha Cha," where a lucky fan even got up close and personal with him, and elicited his uncontrollable laughter upon seeing her in bridal gown.

He also sang his song "Reason" to the delight of his fans.

Seon-ho also participated in games, where he talked about Filipino food. Band vocalist Yael Yuzon shared his thoughts on his favorite K-drama actor in a video by his wife, Karylle, as they exited the MOA Arena.

"It was fun. He likes bibingka," shared Yael, who was pictured by fans fanboying with them at the Korean star.

In the end, Kim Seon-ho could not hide his emotions upon seeing the Mall of Asia Arena alive and filled with Seonhohadas.

“Thank you for touching my heart all the time,” he said, “I really appreciate that even in the hard times, you will always be there for me. I also promise to be a good person and good actor and be here for you."

Sooooo… who will eat Pansit today? ????‍??



I think this is my favorite segment so far, because it unlocked a lot of Seonho’s facial expressions ????????#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/B6EV55gM6Y — Eya ?? (@smilekimseonho) January 23, 2023

Man was shocked when Ate ran in a wedding dress ????#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/l1Qv8K0LJW — Patty ?? | SEONHO IN MNL 2023 (@MrSeonhosshi) January 22, 2023

Infinitely grateful to @callmemakeu for all the SeonHo updates and for helping me find a super last minute ticket ????? for @yaelyraz! FanBoy Yael F2F FanMeet unlocked https://t.co/ZT1YBGUwtS #KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/Of0mL4dxmv — karylle (@anakarylle) January 23, 2023

Recording a morning call. This is one of his penalties during the game. Look how cute he is on the first take. My heart ???????????? #KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/oguZ6HN9Tx — seonho__kim (@seonho___kim0) January 23, 2023

