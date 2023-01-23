^

Korean Wave

WATCH: 'Start-Up' star Kim Seon Ho sings 'Reason,' holds successful first Philippine fan meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — "Good Boy" Kim Seon-ho cannot help but hold back tears as he faced his thousands of fans who trooped to the Mall of Asia Arena yesterday for a two-hour fan meet, his first in the country, and he promised to be back.

The "Start-Up" star delighted his Seonhohadas (fans) as he gamely interacted with them at the first stop of his "One. Two. Three. Smile" Asia tour. 

There were games where he reenacted some scenes from his famous dramas, including the previously mentioned one and "Hometown Cha Cha Cha," where a lucky fan even got up close and personal with him, and elicited his uncontrollable laughter upon seeing her in bridal gown. 

He also sang his song "Reason" to the delight of his fans. 

Seon-ho also participated in games, where he talked about Filipino food. Band vocalist Yael Yuzon shared his thoughts on his favorite K-drama actor in a video by his wife, Karylle, as they exited the MOA Arena.  

"It was fun. He likes bibingka," shared Yael, who was pictured by fans fanboying with them at the Korean star. 

In the end, Kim Seon-ho could not hide his emotions upon seeing the Mall of Asia Arena alive and filled with Seonhohadas. 

“Thank you for touching my heart all the time,” he said, “I really appreciate that even in the hard times, you will always be there for me. I also promise to be a good person and good actor and be here for you."

