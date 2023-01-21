'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu plays high priest turned idol in new dramaÂ 

'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu plays high priest turned idol in new drama

Kim Min-kyu and Go Bo-gyeol will star in the upcoming fantasy romance "The Heavenly Idol."

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Min-kyu gets another lead role as a high priest turned into an idol in the upcoming tvN drama "The Heavenly Idol."

The poster of his upcoming drama sees the actor wearing a black suit and a wide-eyed look. Above his head is the hand of Go Bo-gyeol who is putting on a crown.

Min-kyu stars as High Priest Rembrary who wakes up in the body of Woo Yeon-woo, a member of the unsuccessful idol group Wild Animal.

Bo-gyeol plays the No. 1 fan of Woo Yeon-woo. She finds herself as the band's manager.

Apart from "Business Proposal," Min-kyu also starred in "Snowdrop" and "Backstreet Rookie." Bo-gyeol, meanwhile, appeared in the dramas “Goblin, “Go Back Couple” and “Mother.”

“The Heavenly Idol” is set to premiere on February 15 (Korea standard time) at 10:30 p.m.

