'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu plays high priest turned idol in new dramaÂ 

'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu plays high priest turned idol in new drama 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 9:29am
Kim Min-kyu and Go Bo-gyeol will star in the upcoming fantasy romance "The Heavenly Idol."
MANILA, Philippines — Kim Min-kyu gets another lead role as a high priest turned into an idol in the upcoming tvN drama "The Heavenly Idol."

The poster of his upcoming drama sees the actor wearing a black suit and a wide-eyed look. Above his head is the hand of Go Bo-gyeol who is putting on a crown. 

Min-kyu stars as High Priest Rembrary who wakes up in the body of Woo Yeon-woo, a member of the unsuccessful idol group Wild Animal.

Bo-gyeol plays the No. 1 fan of Woo Yeon-woo. She finds herself as the band's manager. 

Apart from "Business Proposal," Min-kyu also starred in "Snowdrop" and "Backstreet Rookie." Bo-gyeol, meanwhile, appeared in the dramas “Goblin, “Go Back Couple” and “Mother.” 

“The Heavenly Idol” is set to premiere on February 15 (Korea standard time) at 10:30 p.m.

