'Sweet Home' star Song Kang to hold fan meet in Manila
MANILA, Philippines — In a growing list of first quarter visits by Korean stars, Song Kang is a welcome addition, as he is scheduled to meet his fans on March 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The announcement was made Saturday by concert promoter Wilbros Live and Korean skincare brand Deoproce.
The concert promoter dubbed the event as a "fun meet" featuring the star of hit survival zombie series "Sweet Home."
No further details were given but a note to "stay tuned" for more updates to its social media channels.
Apart from "Sweet Home," Song Kang also starred in "Nevertheless," "Love Alarm" and "Forecasting Love and Weather."
