'Sweet Home' star Song Kang to hold fan meet in Manila

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 4:17pm
"Forecasting Love and Weather" star Song Kang
Penshoppe/Released

MANILA, Philippines —  In a growing list of first quarter visits by Korean stars, Song Kang is a welcome addition, as he is scheduled to meet his fans on March 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The announcement was made Saturday by concert promoter Wilbros Live and Korean skincare brand Deoproce. 

The concert promoter dubbed the event as a "fun meet" featuring the star of hit survival zombie series "Sweet Home."

No further details were given but a note to "stay tuned" for more updates to its social media channels. 

Apart from "Sweet Home," Song Kang also starred in "Nevertheless," "Love Alarm" and "Forecasting Love and Weather." 

RELATED: K-drama star Song Kang: Filipino fashion different from Korean brands

