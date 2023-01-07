'Sweet Home' star Song Kang to hold fan meet in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — In a growing list of first quarter visits by Korean stars, Song Kang is a welcome addition, as he is scheduled to meet his fans on March 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The announcement was made Saturday by concert promoter Wilbros Live and Korean skincare brand Deoproce.

The concert promoter dubbed the event as a "fun meet" featuring the star of hit survival zombie series "Sweet Home."

No further details were given but a note to "stay tuned" for more updates to its social media channels.

Dreams Do Come True ???#DEOPROCE ambassador SONG KANG

FUN MEET IN MANILA

March 5 Sunday • Araneta Coliseum



Stay tuned for more updates on how to join! #SongKang #SkinComeTrue #WilbrosLive pic.twitter.com/rxmSo3HBIn — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) January 7, 2023

Apart from "Sweet Home," Song Kang also starred in "Nevertheless," "Love Alarm" and "Forecasting Love and Weather."

