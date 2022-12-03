^

Korean Wave

Kim Soo-hyun to hold Manila fan meet anew

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 12:23pm
Kim Soo-hyun to hold Manila fan meet anew
Kim Soo-Hyun stars as a psychiatric ward aide in the offbeat romantic K-drama "It's Okay To Not Be Okay" on Netflix
Chun Youngsang for Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Our favorite alien is landing again in Manila. Kim Soo-hyun will visit the Philippines for a fan meet on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The fan meet is organized by the actor's latest endorsement, Dunkin' Donuts. The announcement was made via the brand's social media accounts. 

Tickets to the event will be available in select Dunkin' Donuts stores. No additional details were given, just a reminder to "stay tuned." 

The Korean star known for his role as the beloved alien, Do Min-joon, in the 2013 hit series "My Love From The Star," has been in the country several times. His recent visit was for a fan meet presented by one of his endorsements, Bench, last June. 

Soo-hyun is among the highest paid actors in South Korea. He has starred in many shows in the past decade, notable ones include "My Love From The Star," "The Moon Embracing The Sun" and "It's Okay Not To Be Okay." 

RELATED: 'Mabuhay, Philippines!': Kim Soo Hyun arrives in Manila, greets Filipino fans

