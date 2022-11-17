Exes Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki star in upcoming projects about revenge

South Korean stars Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki with "Battleship Island" actress Zhang Ziyi during their wedding day.

MANILA, Philippines — "Descendants of the Sun" co-stars Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki appear to be pretty busy with respective individual projects, three years after the former celebrity couple officially divorced.

Song Hye-kyo was recently seen in a photo with fellow Korean actor Park Sung Hoon, posted on the latter's social media accounts.

The two actors wore caps and flashed peace signs in the black-and-white photo, where post's caption was a simple black emoji.

Song Hye-kyo and Park Sung Hoon both star in the upcoming Netflix series "The Glory," alongside Lee Do-hyun, Yeom Hye-ran, and Jung Sung-il about a former victim of school violence who becomes homeroom teacher at the elementary school where her bully's child attends.

Meanwhile, another teaser video of Song Joong Ki's upcoming series "Reborn Rich" was released which sees the Korean actor's character being reincarnated in the body of his murderer, who happens to be the youngest son of a man that owns a powerful corporation.

"Reborn Rich" will be available on Netflix and Disney+ in South Korea, and Viu and Viki in selected areas elsewhere.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong Ki, who were called the Song-Song tandem, tied the knot in October 2017 during a private ceremony but filed for divorce a few months short of their second wedding anniversary.

While "The Glory" and "Reborn Rich" are not connected, both upcoming series do revolve around the common theme of revenge, particularly through the main characters played by both Songs.

