LIST: Blackpink Manila concerts 2023 prices

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 2:13pm
South Korean girl group Blackpink will return to the country to hold two concerts on March 25 and 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Concert producer Live Nation released the ticket prices and availabily of Korean all-girl group Blackpink concert happening in Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. 

Live Nation posted on Facebook that the selling of tickets will start tomorrow for Blink Membership while the general public can buy their tickets on Sunday. 

"How You Like That!" the post was captioned. 

"Hello #BLINK! We know you’ve been waiting for this! Check out the ticket prices, seat plan and ticket purchase guidelines for BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] MANILA (BULACAN)," the post added. 

Ticket prices are as follows: 

  • P19,450 for VIP Soundcheck,
  • P14,950 for Floor,
  • P13,950 for Lower Box A Premium,
  • P13,600 for Lower Box Regular,
  • P12,950 for Lower Box B Premium,
  • P11,600 for Lower Box Regular,
  • P9,000 for Upper Box A, P7,000 for Upper Box B Premium,
  • P6,000 for Upper Box Regular,
  • P5,000 for Upper Box Sides,
  • P4,000 for Upper Box C Premium
  • and P3,000 for Upper Box C Regular. 

Blackpink are returning to Manila for a two-night show as part of the Asian leg of their Born Pink World Tour.

The superstar K-pop group’s shows will take place in Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26, 2023.

This will mark the quartet of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa’s second visit to the country following their sold-out In Your Area concert at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in 2019.

RELATED: Blackpink's Rose criticized in Korea for twerking in US

