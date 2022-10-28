^

Korean Wave

BLACKPINK's 2023 concerts to be at Philippine Arena; ticket selling dates announced

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 5:16pm
BLACKPINK's 2023 concerts to be at Philippine Arena; ticket selling dates announced
Korean girl group and YG Entertainment-managed BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group BLACKPINK have added a new concert date for their return to the Philippines when they perform here once more in March 2023.

BLACKPINK will also be performing on March 26 in addition to the initial March 25 date, both "Born Pink" concerts confirmed to be at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

New concert dates for Hong Kong and Jakarta, Indonesia — some of the cities the group will head to before hitting Philippines shores — were also added.

Promoter Live Nation Philippines announced that registration for ticket pre-selling will be from October 29 to October 31 (2 p.m. for both dates) on WeVerse, noting that registration does not guarantee a ticket.

Fan Club Presale will then be on November 18 followed by Live Nation Philippines' Presale the following day, and finally to the general public on November 20.

Ticket prices, seat maps, and other details will be announced at a later date.

The "Born Pink" tour, which began last October 15 in Seoul, South Korea, is part of the promotion for the group's latest album of the same name.

BLACKPINK's last album was their 2020 full-length debut release "The Album" which included the singles "How You Like That," "Lovesick Girls," and "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez.

The group is also is best known for their songs, "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "Kill This Love," "Boombayah," "Whistle" and "Forever Young."

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were last in the Philippines for BLACPINK's “In Your Area World Tour” in February 2019, where they performed at the Mall of Asia Arena.

