'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Park Eun Bin is the new face of Filipino brand

This undated handout image obtained on August 30, 2022 from Netflix in Seoul shows South Korean actress Park Eun-bin playing a role of the high-functioning autistic lawyer Woo Young-woo in K-drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

MANILA, Philippines — "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star Park Eun-bin is another addition to the growing list of Korean stars who are endorsing Filipino brands.

During the press conference last week, Wide International Strategic Experts Co. (WIDE International) founder and CEO April Martin said the K-drama star will strengthen the marketing of its brand, Aromagicare.

“Since we’re committed to create a healthy and wealthy community, we think that tapping the ever talented and cheerful actress is a good move to present our brand to people from all walks of life,” Martin said.

“We would really love to have the adorable Park Eun-bin on board. Making her the face of Aromagicare can positively give the brand its well-deserved boost in popularity because we really want to take things to the next level this 2022! We are lucky to have someone well-admired as her right now,” founder and president Pauline Publico added.

WIDE is now gearing towards worldwide expansion after establishing itself in the Philippines.

Many Korean stars, which include TV and movie stars as well as idol groups, have been tapped in the past to endorse a brand owned by a Filipino company. Most of these are clothing brands and telecommunications companies.

The "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star is set hold her first fan meeting in Manila this Sunday, October 23, at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

