'Honored to serve': BTS announces military service enlistment

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 4:10pm
'Honored to serve': BTS announces military service enlistment
Pop superstars BTS
BTS via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines —  BIGHIT MUSIC announced that popular K-Pop group BTS are gearing up to enlist in the military. 

In their social media account, BIGHIT MUSIC said that now is the perfect time for the group to render their military service now that they embark on solo endeavors. 

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” BIGHIT MUSIC announced.

Since the creation of BTS over 10 years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere.

"BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now,” the agency added.  

BIGHIT said Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. 

"He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.” 

The recording company said that the BTS will reconvene as a group again in 2025 after their service commitment. 

"With the released of their first anthology album earlier this year it opened the path to allow the members to take some time to explore individual projects. As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interest and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home," it said. 

"'Yet TO Come' is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there's much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS," it added.

