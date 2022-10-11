Producer speaks up over Vietnam's ban of K-drama 'Little Women'

Playing sisters in Little Women are (from left) Nam Ji Hyun ('100 Days My Prince,' '365: Repeat the Year'), Kim Go Eun ('Goblin,' 'Yumi’s Cells') and Park Ji Hu ('All of Us Are Dead').

MANILA, Philippines — The producer of hit Korean drama "Little Women" said it will address the concerns that led to its drama being pulled out of Netflix Vietnam and vows to place "more caution in societal and cultural sensitivity issues in future content production.”

According to Soompi.com, Studio Dragon released the statement last October 7, a day after the show was reportedly pulled out of Netflix Vietnam on October 6.

Reports said that Vietnam’s Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) requested for the pullout, citing scenes from the drama that it found "distorted" the events of the Vietnam War.

Related: Vietnam requests Netflix to remove K-drama 'Little Women' over war 'distortion'

An episode showed a war veteran talking about the "kill-to-death" ratio between South Korean troops and the Viet Cong. The character said 20 Viet Congs were killed for one Korean soldier dead.

South Korea sent troops to Vietnam as an ally of the United States (US) from 1964 to 1973. The Vietnam War occured from November 1, 1955 to April 30, 1975. It was a conflict between North and South Vietnam, where the Viet Cong was an armed revolutionary organization that fought against South Vietnam and the US government.

"Little Women" stars Nam Ji-hyun, Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hu, Um Ki-joon and Wi Ha-joon. It tells the story of three sisters who suddenly found themselves involved in the missing 70 billion won slush funds and how they face against one of South Korea's most powerful families.

RELATED: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hoo caught in conspiracy with the rich in Korean 'Little Women'

