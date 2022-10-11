Rain, Kim Tae Hee respond to cheating rumors; to take legal action

South Korean actors Kim Tae-hee and Rain tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 after five years of dating.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer-actor Rain warned that he would pursue "strong legal action" against those who have been spreading cheating rumors about him. His wife, actress Kim Tae-hee, laughed about the "groundless story."

The "Full House" star released a statement last October 6 regarding the cheating allegations, which his self-founded company, Rain Company, said it initially had no plans to react to.

It believed that the rumors of him cheating on his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee, were "groundless false information not worthy of any response." Rain felt the need to respond as personal attacks and harassment have been directed to him and his family.

"We think that [our artists’] dignity and human rights should be protected as they are human beings first and foremost before they are public figures," the statement read as translated by Soompi.com.

"We additionally contacted the media outlet that first reported the rumor along with initials to ask if the mentioned celebrity is our artist, and we received confirmation that the mentioned initials do not refer to an artist that is affiliated with our company," it added.

Allkpop.com reported on October 6 that Korean daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo released the phone conversation with Tae-hee's agency.

"It (the rumor) is baseless. We don't have a position to state because it is a completely groundless story," Tae-hee's agency reportedly said.

The agency added that when the actress first heard about the rumor, she laughed out loud because it was "so ridiculous."

"Kim Tae Hee said she never even seen the professional golfer who is pointed out as the one who is having the affair with rain (sic)," her agency added.

Rumors about his alleged cheating began early this year when it said the unnamed male celebrity, who was said to be married to a beautiful, intelligent woman, is having an affair with a golfer.

Rain issued a warning to those who will continue to spread the cheating rumors.

"We will take strong legal action without any leniency for those who spread information that has not been verified to be true and write excessively malicious posts as well as file a complaint for defamation, violation of the prohibition of illegal information distribution, and the spread of false information through indiscriminate sharing under the Information and Communications Network Act," Rain's agency said.

He also asked for the public's help to report any posts about the said issue to them.

