^

Korean Wave

Seventeen's Joshua Hong reveals taxi scam during Manila visit, LTFRB releases statement

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 10, 2022 | 11:10am
Seventeen's Joshua Hong reveals taxi scam during Manila visit, LTFRB releases statement
K-pop idol and Seventeen member Joshua Hong
Joshua Hong via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop idol and Seventeen member Joshua Hong revealed in a live broadcast on October 2 that he paid P1,000, thrice the supposed fare of the taxi, when he and his mother flew to the Philippines last September. 

Hong, who was with the band last weekend for their two-day concert titled "Be The Sun" in Mall of Asia Arena, revealed that he and his mother had an unplanned, last-minute trip to Manila in time for the Chuseok or mid-autumn harvest festival. 

He had initially booked a flight for Vietnam but he had to cancel it because he did not know American citizens like him needed a visa upon entry into the country. He looked for flights that had available seats and found a flight bound for Manila. 

His holiday, however, was marred with mishaps. Apart from being scammed by a taxi driver, he also had difficulty withdrawing money from ATMs and he also did not enjoy the pricey dimsum he had in one of the restaurants he ate in.

“I’m not saying that Manila is a bad place to travel. I’m just sharing my own experience, and that is what sort of thing that could happen to you if you go on a trip without making any plans in advance,” Hong was quoted as saying in the live broadcast. 

He added that those who want to travel must always plan first and bring cash when traveling especially when visiting a Southeast Asian country.

Last Saturday, following Hong's revelation, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a warning to Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers against overcharging fares.

"Kailanman ay hindi katanggap-tanggap sa LTFRB ang ganitong panloloko ng mga PUV (public utility vehicle) drivers sa kanilang mga pasahero — lokal man o dayuhan (The LTFRB condemns this kind of fraud by PUV drivers towards their passengers, whether they are locals or tourists)," LTFRB said in its statement. 

The board stressed that it will fine and cancel the certificate of public convenience those who violate its regulations under its Joint Administrative Order 2014.

RELATED: MIAA nabs cabbie for overcharging international food vlogger

K-POP

K-POP IDOL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Seventeen's Joshua Hong reveals taxi scam during Manila visit, LTFRB releases statement
1 hour ago

Seventeen's Joshua Hong reveals taxi scam during Manila visit, LTFRB releases statement

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
K-pop idol and Seventeen member Joshua Hong revealed in a live broadcast last October 2 that he paid P1,000, thrice the supposed...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ha Ji Won teams up with Kwon Sang Woo, Kang Ha Neul in new TV drama
4 days ago

Ha Ji Won teams up with Kwon Sang Woo, Kang Ha Neul in new TV drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Original Hallyu stars Ha Ji-won and Kwon Sang-woo will team up with this generation's major Korean star, "Scarlet Heart Ryeo"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
YG Entertainment to sue leakers of Blackpink Jennie's private photos
5 days ago

YG Entertainment to sue leakers of Blackpink Jennie's private photos

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Music company YG Entertainment will be taking legal action against individuals who leaked private photos of Blackpink member...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop girl group Aespa to launch NFT collection
6 days ago

K-pop girl group Aespa to launch NFT collection

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
K-pop girl group Aespa, better known as æspa, will be launching a non-fungible token collection in collaboration...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Soonhari launches newest collab with Blackpink's Jennie
11 days ago

Soonhari launches newest collab with Blackpink's Jennie

11 days ago
In a bid to support the popularity of Korean wave or Hallyu worldwide, leading soju brand Soonhari is set to release a limited-edition...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Park Eun Bin fan meet moved to bigger venue
12 days ago

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Park Eun Bin fan meet moved to bigger venue

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Korean star Park Eun-bin's first Manila fan meeting in October 23 has been moved to New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Ticket...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with