Ha Ji Won teams up with Kwon Sang Woo, Kang Ha Neul in new TV drama

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 11:07am
Ha Ji Won teams up with Kwon Sang Woo, Kang Ha Neul in new TV drama
Ha Ji-won (right) stars in a new drama with Kwon Sang-woo (bottom left) and Kang Ha-neul (upper left).
Ha Ji Won via Instagram, Soompi, Dramabeans.com

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the original Hallyu stars of South Korea are sharing the topbill in KBS' upcoming drama, "Curtain Call." 

Ha Ji-won, who played the tomboyish lead in the body swap drama "Coffee Prince," and Kwon Sang-woo, the male lead of the tragic romantic drama "Stairway to Heaven," star with this generation's major Korean star, "Scarlet Heart Ryeo" actor Kang Ha-neul, in a love story about an optimistic young man and the daughter of a wealthy hotel family. 

According to reports, Ha-neul will be playing the role of the young man named Yoo Jae-heon while Ji-won is cast as Park Se-yeon, the general manager and youngest daughter of the family who owns Hotel Nakwon.

Sang-woo will play the role of Bae Dong-jae, an heir to a chaebol family. 

Ji-won's last notable starrer was the cable series "Chocolate" in 2020 while Sang-woo starred in the crime drama "Delayed Justice" also in 2020. Ha-neul's last project was the suspense thriller "Insider" that aired in June. "Curtain Call" is set to premiere this month. 

RELATED: LIST: Must-watch K-dramas for 2022

