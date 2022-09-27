'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Park Eun Bin fan meet moved to bigger venue

^

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star Park Eun-bin is set to hold her first fan meeting in the country on October 23 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.
MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Park Eun-bin's first fan meeting in the country has been moved to a bigger venue as announced today, September 27.

The "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star will now hold her "Eun-Bin Note: Binkan in Manila" tour in New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City in October 23. 

It was previously scheduled to be held on the same day, but in SM North Edsa Skydome. 

"As requested by many as well, #ParkEunBinInMNL will also be moved to New Frontier Theater. Please hold on as we finalize all changes and final details. We can't wait to give you the best time of course! It's not like Atty. Woo in in town everyday. Thank you for your patience," Pulp Live World chief operating officer Hapee Sy tweeted

Pulp Live World is the organizer of the Park Eun-bin fan meeting in Manila. It is the same company that brought in other big K-pop groups, notably Super Junior, BTS and EXO. 

Ticket selling starts in October 2 via TicketNet outlets at noon. 

Pulp also released the seat plan and benefits for those who wish to buy tickets to the fan meet. Tickets are priced from P2,500 (Bronze) to Platinum (P7,500). Depending on their tickets, perks include souvenir show card, official poster (some may be signed), hi-bye event, fan sign event, photo cards A and B, signed polaroid, special MD gift, and special gift. 

RELATED: 'Everything in life is political': 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' unforgettable quotes

