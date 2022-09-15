Lookalikes Song Hye Kyo, Han So Hee team up in murder mystery drama

Han So Hee (left) and Song Hye Kyo (right) are reported to star in a mystery drama tentatively titled "The Price of Confession."

MANILA, Philippines — Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee, two of South Korea's most beautiful actresses, are reportedly set to star in a murder mystery drama.

Their respective agencies, So-hee's 9ato Entertainment and Hye-kyo's UAA, said that the actresses are "reviewing" the roles offered to them.

The drama will be helmed by "Descendants of the Sun" director Lee Eung Bok, who also directed Hye-kyo in the said drama.

So-hee, meanwhile, is back in the set of historical fantasy drama "Gyeongseong Creature" with co-star Park Seo-joon after suffering from a facial injury last month.

In article on Soompi, the actresses are set to play an art teacher and a mysterious woman in the drama with the reported tentative title of "The Price of Confession."

Hye-kyo is in talks to play the role of an art teacher who simply wants to live a happy life but gets entangled in an unexpected incident.

So-hee will take on the role of the mysterious woman who has antisocial tendencies, leading other people to fear her.

The drama will be penned by Kwon Jong Kwan, who also wrote “Sad Movie” and “Proof of Innocence.”

