Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hoo caught in conspiracy with the rich in Korean 'Little Women'

MANILA, Philippines — "Little Women" gone bad?

It's the first question that will pop out of the minds of those who are going to watch the freshly dropped main trailer of the Korean drama "Little Women," starrring Nam Ji-hyun, Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hoo, and Wi Ha-joon.

"Goblin" star Kim Go-eun is sister to "100 Days My Prince" lead Nam Ji-hyun and "All of Us Are Dead" actress Park Ji-hoo in the drama that sees "three sisters who never had enough money getting entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful," as described by Netflix.

Ji-hoo and Ji-hyun appear to be okay getting by with their daily lives with their meager income, but Go-eun suddenly stumbles upon a bag that leaves her in shock.

The next scene cuts to her in conversation with Ha-joon, saying, "We've been poor for so long. My sisters and I are going to try and live a smooth life."

Intercut in those tell-tale scenes of the stark contrast between the poor sisters' lives are scenes of powerful and rich people played by "Penthouse" actor Um Ki-joon and "The Curse" star Uhm Ji-won, are the words, "When an opportunity strikes, turn the situation and the dynamics around."

Go-eun is seen with splatters of blood on her face then the title card of the show is flashed on the screen.

Last week, Hallyu star Song Joong-ki was reported to appear in a cameo in the upcoming drama directed by Kim Hee-won, who also directed the actor's smash hit "Vincenzo."



The drama may share the same title as the classic novel "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott but it seems far from the coming-of-age romance-drama of the March sisters.

"Little Women" will premiere on the Saturday and Sunday night block of tVN in South Korea while Filipino fans may catch it on Netflix starting September 3. — Video from Netflix YouTube channel

RELATED: Korean slate for 2022: New K-dramas, films to watch