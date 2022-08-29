^

Korean Wave

Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hoo caught in conspiracy with the rich in Korean 'Little Women'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 4:23pm
Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hoo caught in conspiracy with the rich in Korean 'Little Women'
The star-studded cast of "Little Women."
Netflix/Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Little Women" gone bad?

It's the first question that will pop out of the minds of those who are going to watch the freshly dropped main trailer of the Korean drama "Little Women," starrring Nam Ji-hyun, Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hoo, and Wi Ha-joon. 

"Goblin" star Kim Go-eun is sister to "100 Days My Prince" lead Nam Ji-hyun and "All of Us Are Dead" actress Park Ji-hoo in the drama that sees "three sisters who never had enough money getting entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful," as described by Netflix. 

Ji-hoo and Ji-hyun appear to be okay getting by with their daily lives with their meager income, but Go-eun suddenly stumbles upon a bag that leaves her in shock. 

The next scene cuts to her in conversation with Ha-joon, saying, "We've been poor for so long. My sisters and I are going to try and live a smooth life." 

Intercut in those tell-tale scenes of the stark contrast between the poor sisters' lives are scenes of powerful and rich people played by "Penthouse" actor Um Ki-joon and "The Curse" star Uhm Ji-won, are the words, "When an opportunity strikes, turn the situation and the dynamics around." 

Go-eun is seen with splatters of blood on her face then the title card of the show is flashed on the screen. 

Last week, Hallyu star Song Joong-ki was reported to appear in a cameo in the upcoming drama directed by Kim Hee-won, who also directed the actor's smash hit "Vincenzo." 
    
The drama may share the same title as the classic novel "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott but it seems far from the coming-of-age romance-drama of the March sisters.  

"Little Women" will premiere on the Saturday and Sunday night block of tVN in South Korea while Filipino fans may catch it on Netflix starting September 3. — Video from Netflix YouTube channel

RELATED: Korean slate for 2022: New K-dramas, films to watch

K-DRAMA

KIM GO EUN

NAM JI HYUN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022
6 hours ago

Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Blackpink looked smashing in their black outfits with pink accents while performing "Pink Venom" while rapper Lisa scored...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Tree featured in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' to be named natural monument in South Korea
3 days ago

Tree featured in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' to be named natural monument in South Korea

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Since appearing on "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," the hackberry tree found atop a hill in Dongbu Village has seen a surge...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean food helps Sandara Park recover from COVID-19
3 days ago

Korean food helps Sandara Park recover from COVID-19

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Despite having a "strange voice," Sandara Park is now on the way to recovery after contracting COVID-19.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Netflix to offer P7 gas to mark 'Seoul Vibe' launch
3 days ago

Netflix to offer P7 gas to mark 'Seoul Vibe' launch

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Netflix is offering a P7 per liter of gas to promote their newest Korean film "Seoul Vibe" on August 26.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Girls' Generation reunites on stage after five years
8 days ago

Girls' Generation reunites on stage after five years

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Fans of Girls' Generation (SNSD) took to Twitter on August 20 to express their overwhelming gratitude after seeing all eight...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' second season confirmed
11 days ago

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' second season confirmed

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
It whale definitely be not the last episode that will be airing tonight for everybody's favorite K-drama couple. The second...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with