Netflix to offer P7 gas to mark 'Seoul Vibe' launch

To grab this promo, patrons need to register in the Seoul Vibe website starting on August 25, 6 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix is offering a P7 per liter of gas to promote their newest Korean film "Seoul Vibe" on August 26.

According to Netflix, the Seoul Vibe gas station is located in Edsa near 7th avenue.

The film is set in 1988 and the gas price back then was at P7.

“Seoul Vibe” is a movie about the baby drivers of Sanggye-dong who dreamed of the American dream during the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Due to an external threat by prosecutor Ahn, the drivers were forced to create slush funds for Myeong-dong’s big-hand “Ms. Kang” to figure out her dirty secret.

It is an action film directed by Moon Hyun Sung, (“As One,” “The King’s Case Note”), starring Yoo Ah In (“Hellbound”), Ko Kyung-Pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun (“Extracurricular”) & Ong Seong-wu.

The film is set to premier on August 26 on Netflix.

