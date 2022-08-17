^

Korean Wave

'No big changes': Hyun Bin opens up on marriage to Son Ye Jin, expecting first child

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 2:48pm
'No big changes': Hyun Bin opens up on marriage to Son Ye Jin, expecting first child
Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin
VAST Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Hyun Bin opened up further about his marriage to "Crash Landing With You" co-star Son Ye-Jin, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child.

Hyun Bin was at a press conference for his upcoming movie "Confidential Assignment 2: International" in a hotel in Seoul, South Korea where he was asked if his life has changed since marrying Ye-Jin last March in a private ceremony.

“There haven’t been any big changes as a result of my personal life,” the actor said according to a report by Soompi, as this is his first movie role since the wedding.

Rather, Hyun Bin is looking forward to more people enjoying "Confidential Assignment" and its upcoming sequel, which hits theaters in September, "Wondering what audience members will think is [a] bigger [worry]. As we prepared it diligently, I hope it is watched (a lot).”

Related: Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin expect first baby

Starring with Hyun Bin are Yoo Hae-Jin, Yoona from the K-pop group Girls Generation, and Daniel Henney, with whom Hyun Bin is reuniting with having starred with the American actor in the 2005 Korean television show "My Lovely Sam Soon."

"We’ve both been in our individual places and have been acting well to fit our situations, I think that’s why we were able to work on another project together," Hyun Bin said about working with Henney again. "It was so nice to see him on set. I was also really looking forward to it. It was so great.”

"Confidential Assignment 2: International" sees Hyun Bin's Rim Chul Ryung returning to South Korea to hunt down a secret criminal organization.

RELATED: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding venue fully booked until 2023; couple inspires many Koreans to marry

HYUN BIN

SON YE-JIN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Blackpink to stage Manila concert in March 2023
8 days ago

Blackpink to stage Manila concert in March 2023

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
This will be Blackpink's second time in the Philippines having first performed in the country in February 2019 for their “In...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS not exempted from military service, but can still perform &mdash; defense minister
14 days ago

BTS not exempted from military service, but can still perform — defense minister

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
A top government official in South Korea stated that popular K-pop group BTS could continue performing while undergoing the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BamBam reacts to Sandara Park's Filipino food recommendations
July 29, 2022 - 3:14pm

BamBam reacts to Sandara Park's Filipino food recommendations

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | July 29, 2022 - 3:14pm
Sandara Park continues to be a good ambassador for Filipino food and drinks with her latest convincing power on ABYSS label...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BamBam wants to work with 'good friend' James Reid
July 29, 2022 - 2:11pm

BamBam wants to work with 'good friend' James Reid

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | July 29, 2022 - 2:11pm
K-pop idol BamBam said he is willing to work with Filipino singer-actor James Reid if given the chance.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Permission to stay: BTS' 'In the SOOP' site open for Airbnb booking for only $7
July 27, 2022 - 3:38pm

Permission to stay: BTS' 'In the SOOP' site open for Airbnb booking for only $7

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | July 27, 2022 - 3:38pm
The property where Korean superstars BTS stayed during the filming of HYBE’s original content, "IN THE SOOP BTS ver....
Korean Wave
fbtw
Finding fame... and family? AleXa's Korean-American K-pop dream
July 14, 2022 - 12:03pm

Finding fame... and family? AleXa's Korean-American K-pop dream

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | July 14, 2022 - 12:03pm
Korean-American K-pop star AleXa has wanted to be on stage since she was a kid, but her search for fame in South...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with