'No big changes': Hyun Bin opens up on marriage to Son Ye Jin, expecting first child

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Hyun Bin opened up further about his marriage to "Crash Landing With You" co-star Son Ye-Jin, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child.

Hyun Bin was at a press conference for his upcoming movie "Confidential Assignment 2: International" in a hotel in Seoul, South Korea where he was asked if his life has changed since marrying Ye-Jin last March in a private ceremony.

“There haven’t been any big changes as a result of my personal life,” the actor said according to a report by Soompi, as this is his first movie role since the wedding.

Rather, Hyun Bin is looking forward to more people enjoying "Confidential Assignment" and its upcoming sequel, which hits theaters in September, "Wondering what audience members will think is [a] bigger [worry]. As we prepared it diligently, I hope it is watched (a lot).”

Starring with Hyun Bin are Yoo Hae-Jin, Yoona from the K-pop group Girls Generation, and Daniel Henney, with whom Hyun Bin is reuniting with having starred with the American actor in the 2005 Korean television show "My Lovely Sam Soon."

"We’ve both been in our individual places and have been acting well to fit our situations, I think that’s why we were able to work on another project together," Hyun Bin said about working with Henney again. "It was so nice to see him on set. I was also really looking forward to it. It was so great.”

"Confidential Assignment 2: International" sees Hyun Bin's Rim Chul Ryung returning to South Korea to hunt down a secret criminal organization.

