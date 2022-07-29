BamBam reacts to Sandara Park's Filipino food recommendations

MANILA, Philippines — Sandara Park continues to be a good ambassador for Filipino food and drinks with her latest convincing power on ABYSS label mate, BamBam. The K-pop idol posted a photo of him and Sandara smiling for the camera with bottles of a popular Filipino beer brand.

"@daraxxi she fly all the way to buy me gerry's grill (shot puno)," BamBam tweeted on July 29.

Shot puno is a favorite expression often heard in drinking sessions in the Philippines.

BamBam and Sandara or Dara's Twitter interactions have been warmly received and followed by Filipino K-pop fans this week.

Earlier this week, BamBam also posted a photo of his meal that included bangus (milkfish). Dara suggested he should also try Tocilog, a favorite Filipino dish made with tocino (sweetened cured meat, egg, and fried rice). He was in Cebu for his first fansign event for the week.

BamBam also revealed that he had tasted sisig but it was too spicy. He shared an anecdote about it when asked what his TMI (too much information) for the day during the presscon and fansign event yesterday in Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

"I already went to the restroom three times because last night I ate the sisig and it was really spicy. So I just had to let it go," he said.

The Thai K-pop idol also revealed that apart from visiting the beach, he would also like to visit a night market in the Philippines.

BamBam is headlining the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila concert with fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang and boy band TREASURE today, July 29, in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

