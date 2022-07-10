BTS' V sings along to Paolo Sandejas' song on drive vlog

BTS' V sings along to Paolo Sandejas' 2020 hit song "Sorry" on his drive vlog.

MANILA, Philippines — BTS' V treated fans to a selection of easy listening, pop hits, and old but gold music including Paolo Sandejas' "Sorry" on his drive vlog released in time for Army Day on July 9.

Kim Tae-hyung or V released the 53-minute vlog on BangTanTV's YouTube channel much to the fans' delight since it was released on the day dedicated to BTS' fandom, Army.

"(I'm) going to play all of my recent favorite songs," V said at the earlier minutes of the vlog.

It was a day of surprises as V made an unplanned dental appointment after his tooth was chipped the previous night for eating hard ice cream. His drive also included stopping by the roadside to buy corn and eating a kkomak (blood cockles) set instead of the originally planned burger stop. V revealed that he likes kkomak bibimbap (rice bowl).

V said that he had no planned destination but would later find himself driving to scenic spots out of the city.

He turned introspective while lounging at the gazebo near the restaurant overlooking a scenic view and played hits like Adele's "Easy On Me," The Weeknd's "Out of Time," and Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits."

Filipino Armys were ecstatic when they heard V played Paolo Sandejas' 2020 hit "Sorry," which was part of the Filipino singer's Purple Afternoon EP. It was played at the 26th minute of the vlog.

"Paolo Sandejas" trended on Twitter on the day the vlog was released.

“The fact that one of the biggest artists in the world knows my name AND listens to my songs is insane to me! This is a surreal experience, and I have no words to express how honored I am that he enjoys a song I worked so hard on," Sandejas shared.

While V's music recommendations were recent hits like Troye Sivan's "Easy," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's "Save Your Tears (Remix)," and Adam Levine's "Good

Mood" from the "Paw Patrol: The Movie," he also showed the old soul in him while playing classic blues, soul and jazz.

Among these were Bing Crosby's "It's Been A Long Long Time."

"I thought you needed a little calm time in your life, your work, your happiness and your day so I chose this song. It's a great day to drive with the windows down. I love it," said V.

Apart from this, he also played the 1980 R&B hit "Love Over and Over Again" by Switch, the 1967 US Billboard Hot 100 hit "A Whiter Shade of Pale" by Procol Harum, and Etta James' recording of "A Sunday Kind of Love."

V also shared that he had been hesitant and indecisive in the past four years when it comes to his music but he is now finally pursuing his interests.

"This time the concept design is, I mean, there's a lot more that I want to show now so I realized the album doesn't need to be one genre. I decided to branch out and try new genres I've always wanted to try so I'm working on a lot of songs right now," V explained.

He is also happy that his ideas were used in their web variety show "Run BTS."

Towards the end of the vlog, he played fantasy golf and Guess the Song game. V said that he wanted to end the vlog by treating his directors who joined his drive vlog to dinner.

"I got to do a unique kind of shoot today and it was great. I want to do it again next time. Army, you've done great for 53 minutes," V ended his vlog.