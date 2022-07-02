'Bawal po mainggit': Bryanboy answers fans' comments on mispronunciation of V's name

Left photo shows Bryanboy answering fans' comments on his mispronunciation of BTS' V's name. Right photo shows BTS member V or Kim Tae-hyung.

MANILA, Philippines — Bryanboy takes on the comments and ire of the fans of BTS' V on his latest TikTok posts.

The popular Filipino fashion blogger posted his concern over the overwhelming response to his mispronunciation of the K-pop star's name. He also pointed out how the issue went out of hand instead of focusing on more pressing issues such as the war in Ukraine and poverty in the Philippines.

"Biruin nyo sa dami-dami nang nagaganap sa buong mundo na ito ngayon, may gyera sa Ukraine. Tapos sa Amerika naman wala nang reproductive rights. Tapos sa Pilipinas ang hirap-hirap ng bansa, ang pinoproblema ng mga kabataan ngayon ay yung mga taong nag mi-mispronounce (ng names) ng mga taong iniidolo nila. Biruin mo nagunaw 'yung mundo nila. Hurt na hurt sila. Oh my god. Gumawa pa ng mga video. It's not war, it's not famine, it's not poverty, it's not the oceans ang kinagalit ng mga kabataan ngayon. Ganyan po kababaw nagpapagalit sa inyo. 'Yan po ang reflection ng pagkatao ninyo," Bryanboy said.

In a later post, he clarified that he is not updated with the latest in entertainment. He also stressed that he did not intentionally blow up the issue.

"Actually hindi po ako nagpalaki. Kayo po ang nagpalaki. Ang ginawa ko lang ay nag-share ng moment ng kumare ko. Matanda na po ako. Wala na po akong time manood ng mga telenovelas so hindi ko po kilala yung mga artista o sikat na tao na iniidolo ninyo. Hindi ko kilala lahat. Bakit nyo pa kailangan i-mention ang mga iniidolo ninyo? Eh di kayo magpa-picture. Yun lang," he said.

The issue broke out when the popular Filipino fashion blogger posted a video of his mini-reunion with Blackpink's Lisa at the Celine fashion show in Paris last week. In the video, Lisa is shown standing up from her seat when she sees Bryanboy approaching her. BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung was seated a few seats away from Lisa.

"Guys naman. Hindi ko po kilala yung Tae-hyung. Kayo naman, ang tagal kong hindi nakita yung kumare kong si Lisa. 'Wag naman po kayong magalit sa akin kasi hindi ko naman kilala si V at saka hindi ko naman kilala si Tae di ba? Hindi rin nila ako kilala. Si Lisa lang po ang kilala ko. Bawal po mainggit," said Bryanboy.

In the video, the fashion blogger was heard mispronouncing the first syllable of Tae-hyung's name that sounded like "poop" in Tagalog. This earned the ire of fans, some of which accused him of intentionally mispronouncing V's name while some claimed that Bryanboy was gaslighting them after he released a series of posts that explained his side.

Bryanboy's posts as of Friday include his updates on seeing Thai superstar Win Metawin, K-pop idol and NCT member Jaehyun, and "Sweet Home" star Song Kang at the Prada Spring Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris.

He found them all cute but avoided pronouncing Jaehyun's name for fear of mispronouncing it and earning the ire of the fans.