'The Umbrella Academy,' 'Money Heist: Korea' dominate Netflix views in debut weekend

MANILA, Philippines — "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" and the third season of "The Umbrella Academy" dominated the viewership on streaming giant Netflix during their opening weekend.

The latter in particular, since dropping on June 22, shot up to the topspot of Netflix's most-watched series for the week of June 20 to 26 with 124.5 million hours viewed, dethroning the month-long reign of "Stranger Things" Season 4.

The third season even ranked in the Netflix Top 10 lists of 91 different countries including the Philippines, becoming No. 1 in 71 of them. In fact, the first season of "The Umbrella Academy," relased back in 2019, re-entered the global Top 10 chart with 27.2 million hours viewed.

"Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," the Korean adaptation of Spanish hit "La Casa de Papel," meanwhile was the most-watched non-English series for the same week with 33.7 million hours viewed since premiering on June 24.

The show ranked in the Netflix Top 10 list of a relatively smaller number of 51 countries including the Philippines, and was No. 1 in South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Morocco.

Such numbers are a continuation of Korean shows' success this 2022 on Netflix after the welcome reception of “All Of Us Are Dead,” “Business Proposal,” and “Juvenile Justice,” which was all kicked off by smash hit "Squid Game" in 2021.

'Stranger Things' remains strong

Sandwiched in between the new series' numbers was the fourth season of "Stranger Things" which in its fifth week managed to garner a respectable 76.9 million hours viewed.

Previous seasons of "Stranger Things" stayed within Netflix's most-watched Top 10 English series, with Seasons 3 and 2 at the third and fourth spots while the debut season ranked sixth behind "Peaky Blinders" Season 6.

The first three seasons combined for nearly 93 million hours viewed, all for the fifth week running — the first season is on its sixth week in the Top 10.

As of its 28-day run, "Stranger Things" Season 4 has a current total of 930.3 million hours viewed making it the most-watched English series on Netflix; the overall top spot still belongs to "Squid Game" with a massive 1.6 billion hours viewed in just one month.

It remains to be seen if it can still overtake the Korean series as the final two episodes of Season 4, which are a combined four hours long, drops this July 1.

There is no news yet about when the follow-up to "Money Heist: Korea" will drop after the sixth episode ended with a cliffhanger involving Yoo Ji-Tae's The Professor.

