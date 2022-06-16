^

Korean Wave

Korean TV network co-produces 'Running Man Philippines,' to shoot in South Korea

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 8:24am
Korean TV network co-produces 'Running Man Philippines,' to shoot in South Korea
Co-produced by GMA-7 and South Korean network SBS Korea, the show will follow the same format from its original show.
Running Man Philippines via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean show "Running Man" is set to shoot in the show's origin South Korea. 

In its Instagram account, "Running Man Philippines" announced the good news. 

"That's right, Runners! The whole cast and production of Running Man Philippines will shoot their whole season at the exact location of the original South Korean series," the show captioned the post. 

GMA-7 recently announced the cast of its "Running Man Philippines."

In its official Twitter account, "Running Man Philippines" said that the Filipino version of the variety show will be starred by Glaiza de Castro, Ruru Madrid, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy De Santos, Angel Guardian, Buboy Villar and Mikael Daez.

“Mga Kapuso, ito na ang pinakahihintay ninyong #RMPhCastReveal! Meet Glaiza De Castro, Ruru Madrid, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy De Santos, Angel Guardian, Buboy Villar, and Mikael Daez, #RunningManPH's official cast! Ano, tama ba ang mga hula n'yo?” the show wrote. 

“See you soon, Runners,” it added.

Co-produced by GMA-7 and South Korean network SBS Korea, the show will follow the same format from its original show. 

There's no official date yet when it will be aired.

RELATED: Philippine version of 'Running Man' set to air on GMA Network

