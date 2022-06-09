^

Korean Wave

'Mabuhay, Philippines!': Kim Soo Hyun arrives in Manila, greets Filipino fans

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 11:46am
'Mabuhay, Philippines!': Kim Soo Hyun arrives in Manila, greets Filipino fans
Korean star Kim Soo Hyun
Ben Chan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Kim Soo Hyun has arrived in Manila. 

Photos of the K-drama star in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport circulated on different social media sites. 

The actor is set to meet his fans for "One Extraordinary Day with Kim Soo-hyun," on June 10 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena courtesy of clothing brand Bench. 

Reports sad that Kim boarded his flight at Incheon International Airport on June 8 and arrived in Manila at 10 p.m. 

 

 

Bench uploaded a video in social media wherein Kim can be seen greeting his Filipino fans. 

“Mabuhay, Philippines! Finally, my fan meeting with Bench in the Philippines will be happening soon. I am so excited that I can meet my fans after a long time,” he said.

The actor is known for his roles in the series "My Love from the Star," "It's Okay Not to Be Okay," “Moon Embracing the Sun,” “Dream High” and “The Producers.”

KIM SOO-HYUN
