^

Korean Wave

Netflix announces 'All Of Us Are Dead' Season 2

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 10:17am
Netflix announces 'All Of Us Are Dead' Season 2
"Just like the other K-zombies, our zombies are really speedy and really fast and furious, and they can use all their muscles and bones. But one difference that we have, most of the zombies have hunger that drives them but ours have terror that drives them," said creator and director Lee JQ (bottom right, with the young cast). ‘They are very worried and scared that others might strike them. That is why they want to strike first in order for them to be safe.’
Netflix/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix just announced that the hit Korean zombie series "All Of Us Are Dead" is returning for a second season. 

In its official YouTube account, Netflix shared yesterday the teaser for the second season. 

"Can we meet the survivors of Hyosan High again?" Netflix wrote. 

"All of us are dead is returning for Season 2," it added. 

The first season, which follows a group of students fighting for their lives after a zombie outbreak in their high school, topped Netflix charts around the world and remains one of two Korean shows — after “Squid Game” — in Netflix’s Top 10 most popular non-English TV shows.

After its premiere, “All of Us Are Dead” shot straight into the top 10 most watched non-English TV series in staggering 91 countries, and stayed there for two consecutive weeks. It also drew 361.02 million viewing hours in its first 10 days, with members kept on the edge of their seats rooting for the Hyosan High juniors over the 12 episodes.

When Season 1 ended, it left room for endless possibilities. — Video from Netflix YouTube channel

RELATED: Filipina 'All Of Us Are Dead' actress shares filming experience

NETFLIX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
10 years after 'Gangnam Style', Psy is happier than ever
3 days ago

10 years after 'Gangnam Style', Psy is happier than ever

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Ten years after "Gangnam Style" became a global phenomenon, South Korean rapper Psy is living his best life — proud...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams
3 days ago

Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
South Korean girl group Blackpink has broken yet another record as the quartet exceeded seven billion views on Spotify...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Shin Hye gives birth to baby boy 4 months after wedding with Choi Tae Joon
5 days ago

Park Shin Hye gives birth to baby boy 4 months after wedding with Choi Tae Joon

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 5 days ago
South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon confirmed the birth of their first child.
Korean Wave
fbtw
'We will be the first to officially inform you': Son Ye Jin is not pregnant
5 days ago

'We will be the first to officially inform you': Son Ye Jin is not pregnant

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
MSTeam Entertainment denied rumors that K-drama star Son Ye Jin is pregnant. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop supergroup BTS 'devastated' by US hate crimes
6 days ago

K-pop supergroup BTS 'devastated' by US hate crimes

By Sebastian Smith | 6 days ago
South Korean K-pop sensations BTS didn't sing a word but in a White House visit Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to upcoming Manila concert in special video
7 days ago

Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to upcoming Manila concert in special video

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 7 days ago
South Korean girl group Red Velvet invited their Filipino fans to their upcoming concert in Manila in a sweet ...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with