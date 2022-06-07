Netflix announces 'All Of Us Are Dead' Season 2
MANILA, Philippines — Netflix just announced that the hit Korean zombie series "All Of Us Are Dead" is returning for a second season.
In its official YouTube account, Netflix shared yesterday the teaser for the second season.
"Can we meet the survivors of Hyosan High again?" Netflix wrote.
"All of us are dead is returning for Season 2," it added.
The first season, which follows a group of students fighting for their lives after a zombie outbreak in their high school, topped Netflix charts around the world and remains one of two Korean shows — after “Squid Game” — in Netflix’s Top 10 most popular non-English TV shows.
After its premiere, “All of Us Are Dead” shot straight into the top 10 most watched non-English TV series in staggering 91 countries, and stayed there for two consecutive weeks. It also drew 361.02 million viewing hours in its first 10 days, with members kept on the edge of their seats rooting for the Hyosan High juniors over the 12 episodes.
When Season 1 ended, it left room for endless possibilities. — Video from Netflix YouTube channel
RELATED: Filipina 'All Of Us Are Dead' actress shares filming experience
- Latest