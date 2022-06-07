Netflix announces 'All Of Us Are Dead' Season 2

"Just like the other K-zombies, our zombies are really speedy and really fast and furious, and they can use all their muscles and bones. But one difference that we have, most of the zombies have hunger that drives them but ours have terror that drives them," said creator and director Lee JQ (bottom right, with the young cast). ‘They are very worried and scared that others might strike them. That is why they want to strike first in order for them to be safe.’

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix just announced that the hit Korean zombie series "All Of Us Are Dead" is returning for a second season.

In its official YouTube account, Netflix shared yesterday the teaser for the second season.

"Can we meet the survivors of Hyosan High again?" Netflix wrote.

"All of us are dead is returning for Season 2," it added.

The first season, which follows a group of students fighting for their lives after a zombie outbreak in their high school, topped Netflix charts around the world and remains one of two Korean shows — after “Squid Game” — in Netflix’s Top 10 most popular non-English TV shows.

After its premiere, “All of Us Are Dead” shot straight into the top 10 most watched non-English TV series in staggering 91 countries, and stayed there for two consecutive weeks. It also drew 361.02 million viewing hours in its first 10 days, with members kept on the edge of their seats rooting for the Hyosan High juniors over the 12 episodes.

When Season 1 ended, it left room for endless possibilities. — Video from Netflix YouTube channel

