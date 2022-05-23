NCT Dream, SHINeeâ€™s Key, and more K-Pop idol groups mark return of int'l shows at Big Dome

^

Korean Wave

NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key, and more K-Pop idol groups mark return of int'l shows at Big Dome

May 23, 2022 | 11:46am
Fans are in for an entertainment treat as they would have the chance to interact and see their beloved KPOP idols face to face once again in this spectacular event.
MANILA, Philippines — The Big Dome is opening its doors once again to foreign acts as it hosts the country's first live international show in two years with Begin Again: KPOP Edition.

Happening on May 29 at 5 p.m, the concert will feature South Korean artists NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key, WEi and ALICE in a night that starts the return of live K-Pop entertainment in the Philippines.

Headlining the show is the group NCT Dream, which has just released their latest album Glitch Mode which sold 2 million copies. The concert marks the group's return to Manila after their February 2020 concert at the New Frontier Theater—making them the last K-Pop act to hold a show in the country before the pandemic.

Five members of the band—Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung—will return to Araneta City to perform once more before their excited Filipino fans.

Also joining the concert are Key, the lead dancer and rapper of K-Pop band SHINee; the six-member boy group WEi, which recently released their fourth mini-album Love Pt.1: First Love; and the seven-member act ALICE, which was named best rookie group at the 2018 Korean Entertainment Arts Awards. 

Catch these four talented K-Pop acts in this much-awaited entertainment event, and be part of the historic return of live international entertainment at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Begin Again: KPOP Edition 2022 is brought to us by CDM Entertainment in partnership with BRODYWORKS.

 

Tickets are available online at https://ticketnet.com.ph and at all Ticketnet outlets nationwide. 

