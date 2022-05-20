^

'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Zone' releases brand new teaser trailer, release date

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Korean adaptation of Netflix's hit series "La Casa de Papel," globally known as "Money Heist," has dropped a brand new teaser trailer featuring a new gang in familiar red jumpsuits.

"Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Zone" adds a local touch to show's main plotline, revolving around the unification of North and South Korea where the two nations utilize a single form of currency to build a stable economy.

However against initial beliefs, or perhaps should have been expected, the wealthy benefitted the most from the unification by getting even richer and widening the inequality divide.

This prompts a mastermind going by the nickname the Professor, portrayed by Yoo ji-Tae, to recruit individuals for heist like not other, to steal the planned national currency; that is if the authorities don't prevent them from getting away with it.

"The themes of a common currency and a mint built in the Joint Security Area (which divides North and South Korea today) are the premise of the series, which adds the Korean flavor and excitement to the original story," said series writer Ryu Yong-jae.

"Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Zone" also announced a worldwide premiere date of June 24 for Part 1.

Starring with Yoo ji-Tae are Park Hae-soo as Berlin), Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki, Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo, and Kim Yunjin as South Korean Negotiation specialist Seon Woojin.

RELATED: 'Money Heist' Korea releases title, teaser 

