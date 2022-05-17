Red Velvet returning to the Philippines for 'extraordinary' concert in July

In this Jan. 10, 2018, photo, South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses for photographers during the 32nd Golden Disc Awards in Goyang, South Korea. South Korea said on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, it will send a 160-member artistic delegation to North Korea, including about 10 popular K-Pop singers. Red Velvet is also among the South Korean groups. Newsis via AP/Lim Tae-hoon

MANILA, Philippines — Successful K-pop group Red Velvet will be headlining the “Be You: The World will Adjust” concert this July 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, with local acts BINI, BGYO and Lady Pipay also set to perform.

In Purpose Internationa Training Inc., one of the main organizers of "Be You" have dubbed it an "extraordinary celebration for People with Special Needs."

Only the date and venue have been given, ticket details and more performing acts will be announced in the following weeks.

This is not a drill!

IPITI proudly presents "BE YOU" The World Will Adjust An extraordinary celebration for People with Special Needs. Join us on 7/22 at 7PM, SM Mall of Asia Arena with our special guests, @RVsmtown @bgyo_ph @BINI_ph @realladypipay and many more. #YestoInclusion pic.twitter.com/MfkGcpMexT — Be You (@beyouofficial_) May 16, 2022

Red Velvet, consisting of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, last visited the Philippines in 2019 as part of the K-pop World Music Festival, and even further back in 2015 for the Best of the Best concert, a year after the group was formed.

The K-pop group's hit songs include "Red Flavor," "Bad Boy," "RBB (Really Bad Boy)," "Zimzalabim," "Pyscho," "Queendom," "Feel My Rhythm" and their debut single "Happiness."

BINI and BGYO are P-pop eight-member all-girl and five-member all-boy groups, respectively, that formed under Star Magic in 2020 and 2021, while Lady Pipay is a growing local YouTuber who does dance covers among her many videos.

