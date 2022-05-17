^

Korean Wave

Red Velvet returning to the Philippines for 'extraordinary' concert in July

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 3:43pm
In this Jan. 10, 2018, photo, South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses for photographers during the 32nd Golden Disc Awards in Goyang, South Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — Successful K-pop group Red Velvet will be headlining the “Be You: The World will Adjust” concert this July 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, with local acts  BINI, BGYO and Lady Pipay also set to perform.

In Purpose Internationa Training Inc., one of the main organizers of "Be You" have dubbed it an "extraordinary celebration for People with Special Needs."

Only the date and venue have been given, ticket details and more performing acts will be announced in the following weeks.

Red Velvet, consisting of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, last visited the Philippines in 2019 as part of the K-pop World Music Festival, and even further back in 2015 for the Best of the Best concert, a year after the group was formed.

The K-pop group's hit songs include "Red Flavor," "Bad Boy," "RBB (Really Bad Boy)," "Zimzalabim," "Pyscho," "Queendom," "Feel My Rhythm" and their debut single "Happiness."

BINI and BGYO are P-pop eight-member all-girl and five-member all-boy groups, respectively, that formed under Star Magic in 2020 and 2021, while Lady Pipay is a growing local YouTuber who does dance covers among her many videos.

BGYO

BINI

KPOP

RED VELVET
