'Parasite' to premiere on Netflix on Friday the 13th

MANILA, Philippines — Finally, Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite" will be available on Netflix Philippines.

Netflix Philippines announced that the acclaimed movie will be dropping on Friday, May 13, marking the first time "Parasite" is hitting the local streaming app. The movie is not available on any other platforms.

"Parasite" follows the story of a poor family in South Korea, who's conning their way into the luxurious home of a rich family. All hell lets loose when the family members discover that their employers' long-time housekeeper has been keeping a dark secret within the house that can affect their lives, and their con, tremendously.

The film was directed by Bong Joon Ho, sweeping up awards at the 92nd Oscars, where it won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature.

Apart from shooting up the Asian representation to higher levels during the Oscars 2019 season, "Parasite" has been acclaimed as an an eye-opening film that has touched everyone at some level as it truly depicts the huge gap in society between the wealthy and the poor.

