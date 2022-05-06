^

What to expect from Kim Soo Hyun's Philippine fan meet

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 6, 2022 | 9:33am
MANILA, Philippines —  Kim Soo Hyun, one of South Korea's highest-paid actors, is set to meet his fans this June through an event dubbed as the "One Extraordinary Day with Kim Soo Hyun" as organized by fashion retail giant Bench.

Loved for his roles in K-drama hits "It's Okay Not to Be Okay," "My Love from the Star," "The Producers" and "One Ordinary Day," Soo Hyun has won the hearts of not just Filipino viewers but K-drama fans across the world.

In June 2021, the South Korean actor was named as the new ambassador of Filipino brand Bench. The label has been known for bringing in the biggest South Koreans stars to the country via fan events. 

The "One Extraordinary Day with Kim Soo Hyun" event will be on June 10 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. A minimum single-receipt net purcharse of any regular priced items from Bench, Herbench and Bench Body will secure fans an entry to the big fans event. Purchases should be made from May 18 to May 22 at designated Bench stores.

Those who are 15 years old and fully vaccinated are allowed to be VIP participants. For more details about various VIP tickets and packages, visit the social media pages of Bench. 

RELATED: Korean slate for 2022: New K-dramas, films to watch

