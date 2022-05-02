Park Bo Gum to host Baeksang Arts Awards, first activity after military discharge

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Park Bo Gum is set to host the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, which will be his first stint fresh from his discharge from the military service.

His agency, Blossom Entertainment, confirmed the news.

"Actor Park Bo Gum is about to be discharged from the military, and he is planning to greet fans through the Baeksang Arts Awards as his first activity after his discharge," the agency said.

Park enlisted in the military service in August 2020. He served as a part of the Navy's Military Band as a cultural promotion officer. He was discharged last Friday, April 29.

The compulsory military service in South Korea has existed since 1957, which requires male citizens between the ages of 18 and 35 to perform required military service.

For his first stint after his military service, Bo Gum will join Suzy and Shin Dong Yup as the emcees for the event, as he wasn't able to join them last year. The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on May 6.

Park got his first lead role in the famous "Love in the Moonlight" in 2016, but shot to fame in "Reply 1988." Recently, his hit Netflix show was "Record of Youth" in 2020.

