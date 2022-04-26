D.O. from EXO tests positive for COVID-19, pauses events

MANILA, Philippines — Singer D.O. from the popular K-pop group EXO has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-quarantining.

D.O.'s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the diagnosis, assuring that the artist has already received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is not suffering from any symptoms.

Given the health situation however, SM Entertainment additionally confimed that D.O. would be halting all activities while he is getting treatment at home.

"We will prioritize our artist’s health and safety and do our best so he can focus on recovery," SM Entertainment also said in an official statement.

D.O. was born Doh Kyung-soo and has been a part of EXO since 2012. The group's most recent release was their 2021 EP "Don't Fight the Feeling," marketed as a "special album" and featured the first appearance of D.O., Lay, and Xiumin since the 2018 album "Don't Mess Up My Tempo."

Last year Xiumin also tested positive for COVID-19, but soon recovered, while Lay recently announced his departure from SM Entertainment but remains a member of EXO.

