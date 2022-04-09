^

Korean Wave

BTS' Jin to have limited performance during Las Vegas concerts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 4:49pm
BTS' Jin to have limited performance during Las Vegas concerts
BTS member Jin in an imaga posted on Instagram on March 2022.
Jin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jin will have a limited performance during the “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-Las Vegas” on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.

In a statement released recently, Big Hit Music said that Jin’s doctor said that the Korean star should refrain from vigorous movement. 

“As we informed you on March 19 (KST), Jin had injured his left index finger as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged and underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger,” Big Hit said. 

“It was the opinion of the medical personnel that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any impact on his finger due to the amount of activities increased more than necessary, while he is still recovering from the injury, may cause another surgery,” it added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

The music arm said that Jin “himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize Jin’s movements during the ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-Las Vegas’ concerts on all the above mentioned dates.”

“As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health,” it said.

Last month, Jin undergone a successful surgery after injuring his left index finger.

In a statement on Weverse, Big Hit Music said that Jin injured his left index finger and damaged his tendons during his daily activities. He was rushed to the emergency room.

RELATED: BTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery
 

