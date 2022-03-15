^

Korean Wave

James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 4:19pm
James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad
In different Tiktok videos, James and Nancy were together with their respective friends, enjoying Los Angeles.
JamesXNancy via Tiktok

MANILA, Philippines — Photos and videos of actor James Reid and Momoland member Nancy McDonie circulated online, sparking dating rumors between the two. 

In separate Tiktok videos, James and Nancy were together with their respective friends enjoying Los Angeles. 

In one of the video, model Ivan Dorschner and Fil-Am Hollywood celebrity photographer Sthanlee Mirador were capturing a video of themselves where Nancy can be seen on the background. 

Ivan then turned the video on his friends James and Kevin Woo, former member of South Korean boy band U-KISS.

 

@jamesxnancy_ Nasa LA ang happiness nila! ????????????? @jamsred @momoland_161110 #jamesreid #nancy #fyp #fyp? #foryou ? original sound - ???????????????? ???????????????? ????????

 

A photo of Nancy and James where they were seen together, seemingly chatting, also circulated on the internet. 

James and Nancy were supposed to star in the ABS-CBN teleserye “The Soulmate Project,” under Dreamscape Entertainment to be directed by Antoinette Jadaone. 

During last Friday's Crocs event in Bonifacio Global City, a representative of Careless Music Manila told Philstar.com that the actor did not leave the Philippines for good and is only in LA to do projects. The representative refused to elaborate what these projects are, but assured James' fans that James is still very hands-on as Careless Music Manila owner and that he will back in Manila soon to continue his local showbiz and music career.

RELATEDJames Reid leaves Philippines to pursue career in US

JAMES REID.

NANCY MCDONIE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
K-Pop's BTS back on stage for first Seoul gig since pandemic
3 days ago

K-Pop's BTS back on stage for first Seoul gig since pandemic

3 days ago
Tens of thousands of BTS fans were gathering in Seoul on Thursday for the K-Pop superstars' first live concert in South Korea...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Suga marks birthday with 100M Won donation for wildfire victims
5 days ago

BTS' Suga marks birthday with 100M Won donation for wildfire victims

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 5 days ago
Suga of Korean pop group BTS donated 100 million Won for wildfire victims in celebration of his 29th birt...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Jennie Kim hints on Blackpink's upcoming comeback
8 days ago

Jennie Kim hints on Blackpink's upcoming comeback

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 8 days ago
K-pop girl group Blackpink is preparing for a comeback, as spilled by the group's main rapper Jennie Kim.
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Jewel in the Palace' star Lee Youngae sends generous donation to Ukraine
12 days ago

'Jewel in the Palace' star Lee Youngae sends generous donation to Ukraine

By Marane A. Plaza | 12 days ago
South Korean actress Lee Youngae of  "Jewel in the Palace" fame has donated 100 million (P4 million) to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS&nbsp;wins Artist of the Year; Korean Music Awards 2022 bares winners
13 days ago

BTS wins Artist of the Year; Korean Music Awards 2022 bares winners

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 13 days ago
Idol girl group aespa won big at the recently held Korean Music Awards, sweeping three awards. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' star Seo Ye Ji gives formal apology 10 months after scandal
14 days ago

'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' star Seo Ye Ji gives formal apology 10 months after scandal

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 14 days ago
Korean actress Seo Ye Ji of "It's Okay Not to Be Okay" fame issued a formal apology last February 27, breaking her silence...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with