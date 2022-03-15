James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad

In different Tiktok videos, James and Nancy were together with their respective friends, enjoying Los Angeles.

MANILA, Philippines — Photos and videos of actor James Reid and Momoland member Nancy McDonie circulated online, sparking dating rumors between the two.

In one of the video, model Ivan Dorschner and Fil-Am Hollywood celebrity photographer Sthanlee Mirador were capturing a video of themselves where Nancy can be seen on the background.

Ivan then turned the video on his friends James and Kevin Woo, former member of South Korean boy band U-KISS.

A photo of Nancy and James where they were seen together, seemingly chatting, also circulated on the internet.

James and Nancy were supposed to star in the ABS-CBN teleserye “The Soulmate Project,” under Dreamscape Entertainment to be directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

During last Friday's Crocs event in Bonifacio Global City, a representative of Careless Music Manila told Philstar.com that the actor did not leave the Philippines for good and is only in LA to do projects. The representative refused to elaborate what these projects are, but assured James' fans that James is still very hands-on as Careless Music Manila owner and that he will back in Manila soon to continue his local showbiz and music career.

