^

Korean Wave

'Jewel in the Palace' star Lee Youngae sends generous donation to Ukraine

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 12:28pm
'Jewel in the Palace' star Lee Youngae sends generous donation to Ukraine
Lee Youngae as seen in 'Jewel in the Palace'
MBC

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actress Lee Youngae of  "Jewel in the Palace" fame has donated 100 million Won (P4 million) to support Ukraine.

On March 1, Ukraine ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko took to social media his gratitude, posting a photo of the check sent by the actress accompanied her handwritten letter. 

The ambassador wrote, “We are very excited and touched by the letter and the great financial contribution of the famous Korean actress Lee Youngae in support of Ukraine and the demand to end the war as soon as possible.” 

Youngae’s letter expressed the actress' empathy toward the situation, saying she “feels the horrors” of Ukraine “more deeply” as someone who comes from a “family of veterans who went through the war.”

 

 

The actress wrote, as per a translation by Soompi, “I sincerely hope that the war will stop and peace will be established in Ukraine as soon as possible, and I pray for the well-being and safety of all Ukrainian citizens. Ukrainians, who love freedom and peace, I hope you don’t lose hope and courage.” 

The actress added that her donation is her way of showing “my small but precious heart” to Ukraine.

According to Ponomarenko, Youngae’s donations will be “transferred to the needs of victims of Russian aggression.”

RELATED: 'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' star Seo Ye Ji gives formal apology 10 months after scandal

JEWEL IN THE PALACE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
BTS&nbsp;wins Artist of the Year; Korean Music Awards 2022 bares winners
1 day ago

BTS wins Artist of the Year; Korean Music Awards 2022 bares winners

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Idol girl group aespa won big at the recently held Korean Music Awards, sweeping three awards. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' star Seo Ye Ji gives formal apology 10 months after scandal
1 day ago

'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' star Seo Ye Ji gives formal apology 10 months after scandal

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Korean actress Seo Ye Ji of "It's Okay Not to Be Okay" fame issued a formal apology last February 27, breaking her silence...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Squid Game' stars&nbsp;make history as 1st Asians to win best drama acting SAG Awards
1 day ago

'Squid Game' stars make history as 1st Asians to win best drama acting SAG Awards

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
"Squid Game" actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon won big at the recently held Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 in Santa...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Ros&eacute; tested positive for COVID-19
2 days ago

Blackpink's Rosé tested positive for COVID-19

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
YG Entertainment announced that Blackpink member Rosé tested positive for COVID-19. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong to marry best friend
2 days ago

'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong to marry best friend

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
'Boys Over Flowers' actor Kim Hyun Joong announced that's he getting married during his concert.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Fighting the fight: &lsquo;Squid Game&rsquo; stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon win SAG Awards best actor, actress
2 days ago

Fighting the fight: ‘Squid Game’ stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon win SAG Awards best actor, actress

By Andrew Marszal,Andrew Marszal | 2 days ago
The Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) awards -- which took place online last year due to Covid-19 -- returned to an in-person...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with