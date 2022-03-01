



















































 
























'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' star Seo Ye Ji gives formal apology 10 months after scandal




Marane A. Plaza
March 1, 2022
 





'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' star Seo Ye Ji gives formal apology 10 months after scandal
Seo Ye Ji topped Metro.Style's “Most Beautiful Korean Actresses” poll in 2020
ABS-CBN/Released




MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Seo Ye Ji of "It's Okay Not to Be Okay" fame issued a formal apology last February 27, breaking her silence 10 months after her scandal last year.


The public scrutiny came after Korean media oulet The Dispatch leaked the actress' private text message exchange with her ex-boyfriend, fellow actor Kim Jung Hyun.


Ye Ji drew flak after the April 12 leak revealed that she asked the actor to refuse doing any intimate scenes with his leading lady, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, while filming the K-drama series "Time" in 2018. Korean fans expressed their disgust over the actress' alleged "controlling and manipulative" behavior.


Ye Ji's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement back then, confirming the legitimacy of the text messages. They then condemned the leak of their artist's private messages, mentioning that Kim Jung Hyun also stopped Ye Ji from doing romantic scenes at that time, noting that the exchange was a "common lovers' quarrel."


During the heat of the public's hate that Ye Ji was receiving online, the actress remained silent about the issue. The ordeal reportedly led her to lose a few of her brand endorsement deals, and even her role in the upcoming K-drama "Island."


Finally last Sunday, the actress released her formal statement on the issue:


"First, I sincerely apologize for the fact that I’m conveying my feelings so late through these written words. Seeing all of the reproach and the many things that have been said about me, I have been taking time to reflect on myself up until now. I would like to sincerely apologize for making many people uncomfortable due to my shortcomings. Once again, I sincerely bow my head and apologize for the fact that I have disappointed you greatly.”


She concluded, “All of this stemmed from my immaturity, and I will work hard to behave more carefully in the future and show you a more mature version of myself.”


Ye Ji will be making her K-drama comeback with a tvN series titled "Eve," a year after the controversy. The 31-year-old will portray Lee Ra-el, a chaebol heiress who finds herself at the center of a ludicrously expensive divorce lawsuit. 


