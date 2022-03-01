'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong to marry best friend

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop idol-turned-actor Kim Hyun Joong is getting hitched.

TV Daily reported over the weekend that the Hallyu star will be marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend, who is also his long-time best friend. Due to the COVID-19 situation in South Korea, a wedding ceremony will not take place.

The 35-year-old actor quickly confirmed the news and relayed it personally to his fans during his concert last February 27. Hyun Joong said that he decided to spend the rest of his life with the person who was there for him in the most difficult situation he faced.

"When I reflect on the life I've lived until now, I have received so much interest and love. I am sincerely grateful to all you fans for staying quietly by my side during my darkest and most difficult days. Since we can meet in person and talk like this, I think today will be very meaningful," he said.

"It was your love and support during my darkest days that I was able to take courage and embark on the second half of my life. I felt I would regret it all my life if I only expressed myself through words, considering the infinite love and support I've received from fans, so I wanted to take this opportunity at this concert to share this news," he said.

Hyun Joong's agency, HENECIA Music, has also released a similar statement.

Hyun Joong made his debut in 2005 as a member of the second generation K-pop boy group SS501. He soon tried acting and starred in many K-dramas, inclusing "Boys Over Flowers," where he played violinist Yoon Ji Hoo. In 2011, he pursued his solo career.

