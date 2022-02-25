



















































 
























Korean Wave


Solar of K-pop girl group Mamamoo tests positive for COVID-19




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 12:03pm
 





Solar of K-pop girl group Mamamoo tests positive for COVID-19
Solar
Mamamoo via Facebook




MANILA, Philippines — K-Pop idol Solar of girl group Mamamoo has tested positive for COVID-19.


Her agency RBW said Solar was diagnosed after she came in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person on Thursday, as reported by Soompi. After testing positive on a self-testing kit, the K-pop singer received PCR testing on Friday, which gave the same result.


In a statement, RBW agency said that Solar had received her third COVID-19 vaccine dose, and she had also halted her scheduled activities. It said she was “taking the necessary measures as well as getting rest in keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities.”


The statement added, “We apologize for causing concern to the fans. We will do our best for Solar’s quick recovery and consider the health and safety of the artist as a top priority.” 


Solar later assured her fans that she was okay.


“Thank you for worrying about me. I’ll take this [as a sign] to promote in a healthier way before my solo album comes out. I’ll take good care of myself and come back,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.


Solar is set to release her first solo mini album next month.


