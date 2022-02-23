Park Bo Gum discharged from mandatory military service

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean star Park Bo Gum has been discharged from the military, ending his mandatory service two months earlier.

According to reports, Park wrapped up his service earlier because he has not used his personal leaves due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the current guidelines set by the Ministry of Defense to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus, Park will not be returning to the base once his vacation is over and now effectively discharged.

Park entered in the military in August 2020, and served in the Navy’s Military Band. Recently, the actor passed the practical test of the National Technical Qualification Examination to be a skilled barber.

“The military encourages soldiers to obtain certificates that can be used for self-development or after discharging from the military, and we are preparing systems and conditions for this. In addition to Sergeant Park, many soldiers are obtaining certificates in the military," a military officer told Soompi.

Park is known for his roles in hit shows "Reply 1988," "Love in the Moonlight" and "Encounter."

