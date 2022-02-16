BTS' V tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Big Hit Music announced that V is the latest BTS member who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement shared on Weverse Tuesday, the music agency said V confirmed that he's COOVID-19 positive after he visited the hospital to address mild sore throat.

"He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities," Big Hit Music said.

Big Hit also disclosed that V had contact with other BTS members last Saturday, but everyone was wearing a mask.

"None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests," it said.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities," the agency added.

V became the fifth member of the group to test positive for the dreaded virus after Suga, Jin, RM and Jimin.

