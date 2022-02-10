'Isn't it destiny?': Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin wedding plans push 'Crash Landing on You' on top again

MANILA, Philippines — “Crash Landing On You” stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin announced that they are getting married.

In her Instagram account, Ye-Jin posted a miniature wedding gown announcing her marriage to Hyun Bin.

“I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him. Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine!” she wrote.

"It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future. And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness,” she added.

For his part, Hyun also took to his Instagram account to announce his marriage to his co-star.

"Hello, this is Hyun Bin. Are you all keeping well? I wrote this because I wanted to relay the most important decision of my life, first, to the fans who cared for me who was lacking in many ways, and gave me a lot of interest and love. I am sure some of you can guess, right? Yes. I'm going to take the important decision of marriage and step carefully in the second act of my life,” he said.

“I have made a promise with the one who always makes me smile. To walk with her together in the future. Jung Hyuk and Seri, who were together in the work are going to take another step together. I think you will happily support our first step with the warm and affectionate gaze you have been looking at us upon, so far. I hope everyone is healthy and happy until the day we can meet and say hello," he added.

Son’s agency MS Team Entertainment confirmed the news, saying the marriage will be held in March in Seoul.

"Hello. This is MS Team Entertainment. We are informing you about the marriage announcement regarding Son Ye Jin that was revealed today. As was announced on social media, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin have made a promise to live their lives in the future as partners. The two of them, who have been dating with the warm support and attention of many, plan to have their wedding ceremony in March somewhere in Seoul,” the agency said.

“Due to the pandemic, seeing as it is a difficult time for everyone, they will have a private ceremony with only the parents and acquaintances from both sides. We ask for your generous understanding about this. We hope that you will send blessings and support for the couple’s future as they make a special and precious start in life and we will work hard so that you can see better sides of her, in order repay the love you have sent Son Ye Jin. Thank you," it added.

Following their announcement, Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's "Crash Landing on You," the Korean drama sensation where the two met and fell in love, was propelled again as a top trending series on global streaming platform Netflix as of today.

