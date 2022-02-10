



















































 
























^


 











 















Korean Wave


'Crash Landing' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin announce wedding plans




Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 8:47pm
 





'Crash Landing' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin announce wedding plans
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as seen in a Netflix-released photo in 2020.




MANILA, Philippines — "Crash Landing on You" main stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are getting married, the onscreen-offscreen couple announces in separate Instagram posts.


"I made an important decision to get married, and to carefully step into the second phase of my life," Hyun Bin writes.


Son Yejin says it was something "unimaginable for her."






Son Ye-jin's Instagram post on Feb. 10, 2022






"I found someone to spend the rest of my life with," she says in the Instagram post.


 
















 



CRASH LANDING ON YOU
HYUN BIN
SON YE-JIN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Filipina 'All Of Us Are Dead' actress shares filming experience







10 hours ago


Filipina 'All Of Us Are Dead' actress shares filming experience



By Jan Milo Severo |
10 hours ago 


“All Of Us Are Dead” Filipina actress Noreen Joyce Guerra admitted that she was nervous on the set of the hit...








Korean Wave
fbtw













'All of Us are Dead': Most favorite, least favorite characters







1 day ago


'All of Us are Dead': Most favorite, least favorite characters



By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
1 day ago 


By no means definitive, these are the characters who stood out in the Netflix K-Zombie series-- as people either loved...








Korean Wave
fbtw













'All Of Us Are Dead' actor still works as construction worker, delivery rider







2 days ago


'All Of Us Are Dead' actor still works as construction worker, delivery rider



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Korean actor Lim Jae Hyuk, known for his role as Yang Dae-su in the Netflix hit series “All Of Us Are Dead,” is...








Korean Wave
fbtw













BTS drinkware collection now available in the Philippines







2 days ago


BTS drinkware collection now available in the Philippines



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


Milk tea shop Gong Cha teamed up with K-pop supergroup BTS to release a drinkware collection, and it is now finally available...








Korean Wave
fbtw













'World of the Married' star Han So Hee co-creates new cosmetics line







2 days ago


'World of the Married' star Han So Hee co-creates new cosmetics line



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


Han So Hee, star of hit shows "The World of the Married", "Nevertheless" and "My Name", is the new face of BYS Cosmetics...








Korean Wave
fbtw













BIGBANG announces comeback; T.O.P leaves YG







3 days ago


BIGBANG announces comeback; T.O.P leaves YG



By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
3 days ago 


BIGBANG's T.O.P has left YG Entertainment after 16 years. The agency announced today, February 7.








Korean Wave
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with