'Crash Landing' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin announce wedding plans

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as seen in a Netflix-released photo in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — "Crash Landing on You" main stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are getting married, the onscreen-offscreen couple announces in separate Instagram posts.

"I made an important decision to get married, and to carefully step into the second phase of my life," Hyun Bin writes.

Son Yejin says it was something "unimaginable for her."

Son Ye-jin's Instagram post on Feb. 10, 2022

"I found someone to spend the rest of my life with," she says in the Instagram post.