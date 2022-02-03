



















































 












Korean Wave


BTS' Jimin assures fans he's recovering well after surgery, COVID-19




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 3:56pm
 





BTS' Jimin assures fans he's recovering well after surgery, COVID-19
 In this screengrab released on March 14, Jimin of music group BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. 
AFP/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Theo Wargo




MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jimin assured fans that he’s recovering well after he underwent a surgery for acute appendicitis and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. 


In a statement shared on WeVerse, Jimin apologized to his fans for causing concern. 


"I'm sorry for causing concern, though I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon," his translated post said.


"I'll recover quickly and go," he said.








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by JIMIN of BTS (@j.m)







In a statement, BIGHIT MUSIC said that Jimin suffered from abdominal pain and a mild sore throat before all the ordeal.


“He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19,” it read.


“He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” it added. 


