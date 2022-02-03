BTS' Jimin assures fans he's recovering well after surgery, COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jimin assured fans that he’s recovering well after he underwent a surgery for acute appendicitis and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In a statement shared on WeVerse, Jimin apologized to his fans for causing concern.

"I'm sorry for causing concern, though I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon," his translated post said.

"I'll recover quickly and go," he said.

In a statement, BIGHIT MUSIC said that Jimin suffered from abdominal pain and a mild sore throat before all the ordeal.

“He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19,” it read.

“He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” it added.

