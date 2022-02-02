Want to be a K-pop star? SM Entertainment announces global auditions schedule

MANILA, Philippines — SM Entertainment, regarded as one of South Korea's top three talent agencies, is opening its doors through global auditions in the hopes of discovering the next K-pop sensation.

SM Entertainment is the big force behind some of the most successful K-pop groups, namely, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, EXO, SHINee, NCT and Super Junior.

On social media, the entertainment company announced the start of their auditions dubbed as the "2022 SM Global Audition Kwangya." Online registration has started last Monday, January 31.

Anyone born from 2003 to 2011, regardless of nationality, is eligible to apply. The 2022 global auditions feature four categories to choose from: vocal, dance, rap, and acting. To apply, simply fill out the form located on SM Entertainment's website. Among the information needed are height, country, and a representative for applicants aged under 14.

An unedited or unfiltered face photo and a video showing your talent in any category is also required. The first round of auditions will be done online through the submitted photographs and videos, while the next round will be done offline at each country's branch office.

SM Entertainment will be accepting applications until February 20. More information like schedules can be found on their website, where the final result will also be posted.