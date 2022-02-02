



















































 












^


 











 















Korean Wave


Want to be a K-pop star? SM Entertainment announces global auditions schedule




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 2:15pm
 





Want to be a K-pop star? SM Entertainment announces global auditions schedule
Red Velvet in a scene from 'Descendants of the Sun'
KBS Drama 




MANILA, Philippines — SM Entertainment, regarded as one of South Korea's top three talent agencies, is opening its doors through global auditions in the hopes of discovering the next K-pop sensation.


SM Entertainment is the big force behind some of the most successful K-pop groups, namely, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, EXO, SHINee, NCT and Super Junior.


On social media, the entertainment company announced the start of their auditions dubbed as the "2022 SM Global Audition Kwangya." Online registration has started last Monday, January 31.


Anyone born from 2003 to 2011, regardless of nationality, is eligible to apply. The 2022 global auditions feature four categories to choose from: vocal, dance, rap, and acting. To apply, simply fill out the form located on SM Entertainment's website. Among the information needed are height, country, and a representative for applicants aged under 14.


An unedited or unfiltered face photo and a video showing your talent in any category is also required. The first round of auditions will be done online through the submitted photographs and videos, while the next round will be done offline at each country's branch office.


SM Entertainment will be accepting applications until February 20. More information like schedules can be found on their website, where the final result will also be posted.


 
















 



K-POP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









BTS' Jimin recovering from appendicitis, COVID-19







1 day ago


BTS' Jimin recovering from appendicitis, COVID-19



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


BTS member Jimin underwent a surgery for acute appendicitis. He also tested positive for COVID-19.








Korean Wave
fbtw













BTS' Grammy outfits sold for $160,000 in charity auction






 
1 day ago


BTS' Grammy outfits sold for $160,000 in charity auction



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


The Grammy outfits worn by K-Pop supergroup BTS in 2021 have sold for $160,000, or more than P8M, in a recent...








Korean Wave
fbtw













Korean slate for 2022: New K-dramas, films to watch







5 days ago


Korean slate for 2022: New K-dramas, films to watch



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
5 days ago 


You’re once again in for some series with unique storylines and movies with entertaining plots from the land of  K-Drama,...








Korean Wave
fbtw













'People threw up': Korean stars share challenges filming K-Zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead'







5 days ago


'People threw up': Korean stars share challenges filming K-Zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead'



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
5 days ago 


Netflix is going to premiere its first-ever Korean zombie series "All of Us are Dead"








Korean Wave
fbtw













Korean superstar Park Shin Hye weds in creations by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier






 
7 days ago


Korean superstar Park Shin Hye weds in creations by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
7 days ago 


South Korean superstar Park Shin Hye looked stunning in a wedding-themed photo shoot donning some Monique Lhuillier crea...








Korean Wave
fbtw













Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon tie the knot in private ceremony







10 days ago


Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon tie the knot in private ceremony



By Marane A. Plaza |
10 days ago 


Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are reportedly tying the knot on Saturday in Seoul, South Korea.








Korean Wave
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with