



















































 












^


 











 















Korean Wave


BTS' Jimin recovering from appendicitis, COVID-19




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 10:37am
 





BTS' Jimin recovering from appendicitis, COVID-19
 In this screengrab released on March 14, Jimin of music group BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. 
AFP/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Theo Wargo




MANILA, Philippines — Jimin of K-Pop supergroup BTS underwent a surgery for acute appendicitis. He also tested positive for COVID-19, according to BIGHIT MUSIC on Monday.


In the statement shared on WeVerse, the company said Jimin suffered from a sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on Sunday afternoon.



“He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read.


“He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” it added.


The medical staff who took care of Jimin reportedly stated that the surgery was successful, and that the musician is now recovering after the procedure.


“He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with post-operative care. He is currently experiencing mild sore throat, but is making a speedy recovery.”


BIGHIT MUSIC also stated that Jimin did not have any contact with the rest of the BTS members “during the infectious stage.” The company will be cooperating closely with healthcare authorities to ensure that Jimin and their other artists will remain safe and healthy.


On Monday night, Jimin was one of the top trending topics on Philippine Twitter, with over 28,000 tweets from fans wishing him a speedy recovery.


 
















 



BTS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









BTS' Jimin recovering from appendicitis, COVID-19







2 hours ago


BTS' Jimin recovering from appendicitis, COVID-19



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


BTS member Jimin underwent a surgery for acute appendicitis. He also tested positive for COVID-19.








Korean Wave
fbtw













Korean slate for 2022: New K-dramas, films to watch







4 days ago


Korean slate for 2022: New K-dramas, films to watch



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago 


You’re once again in for some series with unique storylines and movies with entertaining plots from the land of  K-Drama,...








Korean Wave
fbtw













'People threw up': Korean stars share challenges filming K-Zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead'







4 days ago


'People threw up': Korean stars share challenges filming K-Zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead'



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago 


Netflix is going to premiere its first-ever Korean zombie series "All of Us are Dead"








Korean Wave
fbtw













Korean superstar Park Shin Hye weds in creations by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier







6 days ago


Korean superstar Park Shin Hye weds in creations by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
6 days ago 


South Korean superstar Park Shin Hye looked stunning in a wedding-themed photo shoot donning some Monique Lhuillier crea...








Korean Wave
fbtw













Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon tie the knot in private ceremony







9 days ago


Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon tie the knot in private ceremony



By Marane A. Plaza |
9 days ago 

 
Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are reportedly tying the knot on Saturday in Seoul, South Korea.








Korean Wave
fbtw













Bigger BTS pop-up store now open in Manila







11 days ago


Bigger BTS pop-up store now open in Manila



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
11 days ago 


With the huge success of the BTS pop-up store last year, "BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS" is now available at SM Megamall








Korean Wave
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with