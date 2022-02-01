BTS' Jimin recovering from appendicitis, COVID-19

In this screengrab released on March 14, Jimin of music group BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Jimin of K-Pop supergroup BTS underwent a surgery for acute appendicitis. He also tested positive for COVID-19, according to BIGHIT MUSIC on Monday.

In the statement shared on WeVerse, the company said Jimin suffered from a sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on Sunday afternoon.

“He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read.

“He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” it added.

The medical staff who took care of Jimin reportedly stated that the surgery was successful, and that the musician is now recovering after the procedure.

“He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with post-operative care. He is currently experiencing mild sore throat, but is making a speedy recovery.”

BIGHIT MUSIC also stated that Jimin did not have any contact with the rest of the BTS members “during the infectious stage.” The company will be cooperating closely with healthcare authorities to ensure that Jimin and their other artists will remain safe and healthy.

On Monday night, Jimin was one of the top trending topics on Philippine Twitter, with over 28,000 tweets from fans wishing him a speedy recovery.