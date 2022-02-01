



















































 












Korean Wave

 
BTS' Grammy outfits sold for $160,000 in charity auction




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 9:20am
 





In this screengrab released on March 14, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM of BTS perform onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. 
AFP/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Theo Wargo




MANILA, Philippines — The Grammy outfits worn by K-Pop supergroup BTS in 2021 have sold for $160,000, or more than P8M, in a recent charity relief auction.


BTS donned formal suit and pants during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Each member of the group wore custom-made Louis Vuitton ensembles for their performance of their global smash hit “Dynamite” during the Grammys on March 14, 2021.


Julien’s Auctions initially announced their sale last October at a starting estimate of “$4,000 - $6,000.” Julien’s MusiCares charity auction aims to provide assistance for people in the music industry in times of need.


This is not the first time items worn by BTS sold for a massive amount at Julien’s. The colorful outfits they wore in their music video for "Dynamite" were sold for a whopping $162,500 in February last year.


BTS has shattered music records with their chart-topping feel-good music. One of their milestones includes the largest premiere in YouTube history.


