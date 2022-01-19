'Singleâ€™s Inferno' star Song Ji Ah apologizes for wearing 'fake' designer items

'Single’s Inferno' star Song Ji Ah apologizes for wearing 'fake' designer items

MANILA, Philippines — Last December 2021, "Single’s Inferno," a new South Korean dating-reality show, was launched on Netflix, and it quickly dominated the streaming giant.

The show has more of a wholesome spin on a dating show concept, but it has enough drama and steamy interactions that have kept viewers glued on their screens. Seemingly set on two islands, contestants are set to meet prospective partners at Paradise Island, or Paradise Hotel and Resort, which is found near Incheon Airport.

Among the cast though, one lovely lady has stood out because of her cute looks and flirty charm. Song Ji Ah is undoubtedly the breakout star of the reality dating show.

But as fast as the fans have lifted up Song Ji Ah to stardom, is also how quick they have pulled her down. Sharp-eyed Korean netizens accused the reality star of wearing fake luxury items in the Netflix series, particularly from brands like Dior and Chanel.

Apparently, Ji Ah wore a fake Chanel top on the first episode. Other netizens also pointed out that Ji Ah allegedly wore a fake jewelry from French luxury line Van Cleef & Arpels in a photo shoot.

The new Korean reality star admitted to the allegations and posted a hand-written apology on her Instagram page.

"Some of the comments currently being made about the fake designer products I wore on social media and on 'Single's Inferno' are true. I'm really sorry," she wrote.

"I apologize once again for any situation caused by the infringement of the designers' creations and ignorance of copyright."

The Netflix star continued, "As a person with a dream of launching a brand, I will seriously recognize the controversy and reflect deeply… All content with exposed fakes have been deleted. I also apologize to the brands who were harmed because of me. I sincerely apologize to everyone, including the fans, subscribers, and brand representatives who have been hurt because of me. I will live more responsibly in the future. Thank you for reading this long note."

"Single’s Inferno" is currently part of the Top 10 list of Netflix Philippines.