Korean Wave


'My Sassy Girl' star Jun Ji-hyun returns with iconic looks in new hit 'Jirisan'




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 3:36pm
 





'My Sassy Girl' star Jun Ji-hyun returns with iconic looks in new hit 'Jirisan'
Also known by her English name Gianna Jun, the actress has also been talked about due to her age-defying looks.  
iQiyi/Released




MANILA, Philippines — Jun Ji-hyun, most notable for her breakout role in the iconic movie “My Sassy Girl," is once again creating a buzz — thanks to her stylish looks in iQiyi Original Korean drama series “Jirisan”.


Also known by her English name Gianna Jun, the actress has also been talked about due to her age-defying looks.  


Through the years, Gianna Jun has played various characters that have been truly loved by K-drama fans.


In "My Sassy Girl," she played the unreasonable yet pure hearted girlfriend that remained in the hearts of many. In "My Love from the Star," Jun was actress Cheon Song-yi who captivated fans everywhere. Meanwhile, she was a beautiful mermaid in "Legend of the Blue Sea." 


Now, in "Jirisan," Gianna Jun is star park ranger Seo Yi-gang, who helps and saves those in need in every episode. Without any elaborate wardrobe, Jun’s timeless beauty effortlessly carried off diverse styles from professional uniform, mountaineering outifts, athleisure, to even super laidback OOTDs – all straight out of fashion textbooks.


Professional uniform






Many fans are obsessed with Seo Yi-gang’s formal park ranger uniform, long straight tresses and stunning looks in “Jirisan." Her military-feel formal suit complements the shirt and tie, bringing to mind her 2004 film “Windstruck” wherein she was donning a formal police uniform. Then and now, Jun’s ethereal beauty captivates the mass.

iQiYi/Released








Mountaineering style








A park ranger’s job is to protect those who climb, visit or live in Jirisan and its surroundings. Through the series, Seo Yi-gang is often seen on patrol. Her graceful, athletic posture is not weighed down by the climbing gear she is often carrying. With trekking poles, walkie-talkie and other equipment, she manages her park well, flexibly shuttling between the woods and valleys with ease. Fans are already looking to climb and hike in style, as inspired by the aesthetic of Seo Yi-gang.


iQiYi/Released








 


'Athleisure'






As a park ranger, Seo Yi-gang’s daily work is among the mountains and woods. She often wears utilitarian athleisure. Even when just clad in a casual hoodie, Gianna Jun looks chic and pretty.

iQiYi/Released








 


Laiback outfits






In “Jirisan," Gianna Jun appears in light or no make-up throughout the scenes. Her fresh, youthful vibe shines through with simple outfits like casual shirts and jeans. Her gracefulness elevates her simple, minimalist fits to looking extraordinary, embodying the true meaning of  “less is more."

iQiYi/Released








 


"Jirisan" is an iQiyi Original Korean drama series starring Gianna Jun and Ju Ji-hoon, and created by director Lee Eung-bok ("Descendants of The Sun," "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God") and writer Kim Eun-hee ("Signal," "Kingdom"). It follows the team of national park rangers who are responsible for search and rescue on "Jirisan." Experienced ranger (played by Gianna Jun) and rookie ranger (played by Ju Ji-hoon) are set to uncover the secrets of the peak. The iQiyi Original K-series exclusively airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. on iQiyi International app or iQ.com  worldwide, simulcast with Korea.


RELATED: Must-watch: K-drama 'Jirisan' sets record-breaking premiere week


 
















 



