Blackpink Jisoo's 'Snowdrop' co-star Kim Mi-soo dies at 31

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, recently most known for her role in the K-drama "Snowdrop," died yesterday, January 5.

Landscape Entertainment, Mi-soo’s agency, confirmed the “sorrowful and heartbreaking news” that she had died suddenly. They said that the bereaved family is “currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news."

The agency also issued a plea for people to "refrain from reporting false rumors so that the family can mourn in peace."

"Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5," Landscape said in a statement, according to Variety, citing a translation by Joongang Daily. "The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness." Further details surrounding Kim's cause of death have not been confirmed.

The South Korea native passed away at the age of 31 years old (Korean age).

"Snowdrop," a K-drama series announced as one of Disney+'s titles in October, has made headlines as it also stars Blackpink's Jisoo.

"Snowdrop" marked one of Kim's final on-screen appearances, as the actress played the role of Yeo Jung-min, a student activist. The character shares a women’s dormitory with protagonist Young-ro, portrayed by Jisoo. This was Kim's appearance just four years after her on-screen debut.

The young actress was also credited in two 2019 movies “Memories” and “Kyungmi’s World,” as well as 2020 TV series “Human Luwak,” “Hi Bye, Mama!” from tvN and “Into the Ring” on KBS.

Kim Mi-soo was also reportedly cast in Disney+'s "Sixth Sense Kiss" before her untimely passing.

